North American Management Corp Sells 411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.53. 3,042,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,779,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $274.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

