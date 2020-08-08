North American Management Corp Sells 501 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $204.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,005. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

