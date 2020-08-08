North American Management Corp Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

North American Management Corp decreased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

MCHP traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

