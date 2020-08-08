Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 34,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

NOG opened at $0.84 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

