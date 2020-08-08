Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NOG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,506. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

