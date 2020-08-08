nOS Market Capitalization Hits $4.33 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, nOS has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $11,511.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.