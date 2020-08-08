Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nova Measuring Instruments’ earnings. Nova Measuring Instruments also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nova Measuring Instruments.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $53.91. 139,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

