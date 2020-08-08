Novacoin (NVC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market cap of $540,976.77 and $1,102.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

