NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 158,937 shares trading hands.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at $941,454.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

