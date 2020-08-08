Nuggets Price Tops $0.0011 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

