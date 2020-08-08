NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.48 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. NULS has a market cap of $46.63 million and $30.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00004384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 102,492,233 coins and its circulating supply is 90,415,334 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.