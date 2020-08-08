NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 615,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.