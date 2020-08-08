NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $447.98. 8,554,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,662. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.95. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

