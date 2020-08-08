NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,554,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.95. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

