NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. 1,842,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,853. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.