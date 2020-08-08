NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Aperture Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aperture Investors LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 41,374 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. 62,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,992. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

