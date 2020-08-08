Nxt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $847,032.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $847,032.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

