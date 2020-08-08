Nyerium Market Cap Tops $7,191.99 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $7,191.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020573 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004006 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,450,940 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,312 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

