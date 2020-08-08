Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYMX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.51. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 285.17% and a negative net margin of 14,341.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $31,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

