Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Releases Earnings Results

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 345,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,084. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

