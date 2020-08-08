OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.16

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.04990963 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,616,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.