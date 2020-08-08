Observer (OBSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.01969978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00192280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110275 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

