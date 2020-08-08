Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.78 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $27.60 or 0.00235366 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and approximately $7,178.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000142 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000316 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001246 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,181 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.