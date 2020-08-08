Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.44 ($16.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,088 ($13.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($27.57). 883,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.23.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

