Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,941,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

