Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.90 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $129.75 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003148 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01974174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110941 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,937,273 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.