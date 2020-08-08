Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $819,419.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00108181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.01974952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinTiger, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, FCoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

