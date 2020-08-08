OKCash (OK) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $142,377.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,674.83 or 0.99584954 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00161901 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004548 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,894,074 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

