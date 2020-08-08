Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,570. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.