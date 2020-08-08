Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

OMER traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 283,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $759.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

