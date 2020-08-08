OmiseGO Price Down 0.2% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, TDAX and AirSwap. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Tokenomy, Liqui, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, IDAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, DDEX, Coinone, Exmo, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, DigiFinex, IDCM, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, BitForex, BitMart, Livecoin, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Mercatox, AirSwap, Iquant, Fatbtc, Neraex, Braziliex, TDAX, CoinExchange, BigONE, COSS, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Ovis, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, Crex24, Koinex, B2BX, Zebpay, C2CX, CoinEx, Tidex, Binance, FCoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Bittrex, GOPAX, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

