Omni 24-Hour Volume Reaches $431.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00016671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a market cap of $1.10 million and $431.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00491773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,019 coins and its circulating supply is 562,703 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

