Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.