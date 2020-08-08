Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

