OneLedger Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $315,080.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,311,558 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, UEX, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.