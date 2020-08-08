OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:OMF traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 1,236,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

