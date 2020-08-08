Opacity (OPQ) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Opacity has a market cap of $1.39 million and $8,765.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01970145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00192389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

