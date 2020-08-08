Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 595,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.