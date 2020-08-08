Open Text (TSE:OTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.