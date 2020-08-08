Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Optas LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $390.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

