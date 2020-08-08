Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.80. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 6,303 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

