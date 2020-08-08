Opus Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Opus has a market cap of $389,954.31 and approximately $11.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Opus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

