Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 111.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,772,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,856. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

