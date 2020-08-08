OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $812.44 million, a P/E ratio of -468.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.