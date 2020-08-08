Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

