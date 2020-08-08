Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $11.54 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $11.54 million and $4.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.23 or 0.05002587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

