Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $638,285.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $638,285.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000500 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.