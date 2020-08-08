Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orion Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

