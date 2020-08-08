Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbe and C-CEX. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $726,890.38 and $304,340.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.01982656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110982 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinbe, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bibox, C-CEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

