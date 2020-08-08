Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

